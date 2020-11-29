Small Business Saturday proves to be even more vital this year for area businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Small Business Saturday is an annual tradition across the country, encouraging people to stop by local shops to help bolster the economy.

But this year’s event takes on an extra meaning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 11th annual Small Business Saturday, sponsored by American Express, people across the country are going above and beyond to highlight local businesses impacted economically because of the virus.

The same rings true for businesses in Knoxville.

Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company is just one of the businesses that spent Saturday welcoming customers into their shop.

“It’s very important for the community to support local community businesses,” said Mike Maddux, cofounder of Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company. “Those are the businesses our community comes to, to ask for donations to support their ball teams, their schools, their 5K runs, to all the things they believe in and support. We are here for them.”

A report by Fortune.com in September indicted more than 100,000 small businesses across the country closed as a result of the pandemic, with the fear of others following that trend due to COVID-19’s impact on the country.

As the country continues to rebound, elected officials are also weighing in about the importance of small businesses, including Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

Supporting our Tennessee small business community is more important than ever. These businesses play a central role in building a strong economy and strong communities. #shopsmall on #SmallBizSaturday to support TN small businesses. pic.twitter.com/bD3XTXLJ6u — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 28, 2020

You can learn more about Small Business Saturday HERE.