Smoke over Knoxville from landfill fire that ignited overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fire at a Knoxville landfill is sending smoke across town.

The fire at the Poplar View landfill northeast of Knoxville near Rutledge Pike broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday. Landfill operators are using heavy machinery to cover and suffocate the fire, the Rural Metro spokesperson said.

A Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department spokesperson said crews had to limit their use of water on the fire due to Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation regulations on harmful runoff.

Smoke is still visible above the landfill as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.