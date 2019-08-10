Smokey Bear turns 75

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The campaign, “Only you can prevent forest fires,” is now 75 years old.

We’re talking about Smokey Bear.

Families around Tennessee, growing up hearing those words from Smokey – learning best practices to protect the beautiful forests all around us.

To celebrate the milestone, the Chalet Village Firewise Community in Gatlinburg hosted a huge birthday party in Smokey Bear’s honor as people continue to learn about forest fire safety.

There still exist signs featuring Smokey Bear around, showing the risk for forest fires each day.