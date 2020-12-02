Smokies Stadium named Field of the Year

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sports Turf Managers Association has named the Smokies Stadium 2020’s Professional Baseball Field of the Year.

The organization oversees sports fields and athlete safety worldwide.

The award goes to the stadium’s head groundskeeper, who told us what it takes to keep up with an award-winning field.

“It takes a group effort from everybody, from the front office and you know everybody in our sales team and everybody on my crew. It takes kind of a mindset of what we’re going to try to chase after everyday and keeping everybody in the loop to what we’re trying to accomplish, and hoping everybody buys into my passion and our motivation.” Eric Taylor – Head Groundskeeper

We’re told this year’s winners will get a plaque, recognition at the virtual STMA Annual Awards Banquet, and be featured in a 2021 issue of Sportsfield Management.