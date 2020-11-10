Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival begins Friday

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — A new kind of festival is making its way to the Smokies on Friday.

The first ever Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival kicks off on Friday, Nov. 13, through Saturday Nov. 14, in Townsend down at the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort.

Twenty-five different food trucks with everything from Italian to Filipino and southern home cooking will be there. There’s also a playground and games like corn hole and horseshoes set up.

Something to note: Face masks are required, temperature scans will be taken, and social distancing will be mandatory. There will also be a limited amount of space.

To buy your tickets, call: 865-507-1937.

