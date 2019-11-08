Smoky Mountain Winterfest kicks off Nov. 22

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – With Halloween behind us, we’re getting ready for the rest of the holiday season, Sevier County preparing to celebrate its 30th annual Winterfest.

Fifteen million lights will be on display turning Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Sevierville into a winter wonderland beginning Nov. 22.

This celebration bringing Christmas to local attractions: the Christmas Place will have cookie decorating, storytelling and ornament making, Anakeesta has a Woodland Winter Wonderland and local theaters will play Christmas favorites.

The official Smoky Mountain Winterfest kicking off November 22, running through Feb. 17.