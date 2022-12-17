KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a front of Artic Air moving through, the chance of snow has popped up in WATE Storm Team’s weather forecast leading up to Christmas Eve.

Throughout the week, the forecast is showing lows under freezing, with a low of 13 being possible overnight Friday leading into Christmas Eve.

Meteorologist Ken Weathers explained previously that what would be needed in order to see snow ahead of Christmas would be some moisture that comes after freezing temperatures. With some moisture being possible on Thursday and Friday, the best chance of snow in the forecast would come on those days.

Thursday, the forecasted high is 45 before dropping to a low 13, so the 40% chance of precipitation could come ranging from rain to snow, or anywhere in between. On Friday, with the high being forecasted around 24 degrees, a 20% chance of few flurries is possible.

What WATE's Meteorologists know looking ahead of the Holiday weekend.

While highs on the forecast do get above freezing most of the week, on Friday, the high temperature is only forecasted to reach 24.

Lows are expected to stay below freezing throughout the week according to forecast models.

Precipitation chances leading up to Christmas Eve

The seven day forecast leading up to Christmas Eve

Models are showing Arctic air moving into Tennessee, bringing chilly temperatures Saturday morning.

Some Christmas weather statistics. While it will be chilly, forecasts aren’t suggesting that we will break the 1983 record for coldest winter.

The cold air that is heading into East Tennessee just ahead of Christmas is a front of Arctic air moving south. A graphic from the WATE Storm Team shows the cold air forecasted may be most intense in the Great Smoky Mountains and at higher elevations. As air moves down, models are showing that it will likely spread southeast.

Looking at Christmas, it is difficult to forecast exactly what the holiday weather will be this far out. Meteorologist Michael Autovino shared that at the 7 day mark, we are between the “pattern recognition” and “trending up or down” phases, meaning that at this point, we are moving from noticing what could happen to what is more or less likely to happen.

Weathers added in during his Friday evening forecast that in the “trending up or down” phase, it is looking more likely that we will see the cold air, but we still aren’t confident if or how much moisture will come along with that cold air or how much moisture will be left over as the air comes in.

What the Storm Team is more certain of is that it will be quite chilly, but it does not seem like there will be a record breaking cold winter in Knoxville. The coldest Christmas on record was in 1983 with a low of -6 degrees and a high of 13 degrees.

