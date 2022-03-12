(WATE) — Roads were mostly clear by afternoon after the early morning snowfall that left thousands without power, some drivers stranded along Interstate 75, and a few major accidents in Knox and Campbell County Saturday. TDOT was on the move as they worked to keep roads clear.



“They’ve been plowing and salting throughout the day today and they’ll continue to do so this afternoon, tonight and into the early morning hours,” Mark Nagi, the TDOT spokesperson said.



Although most roads are okay for drivers now, early Saturday morning, some were almost unrecognizable. Cars had to drive with much needed caution, but Nagi said that extra awareness on the road can’t end yet.

“The concern we have now going forward isn’t having any more snow, because it looks like that’s passed us, but it’s the possibility of refreezing,” he said. “Temperatures are still going to be below freezing for at least the next 24 hours or so.”



Nagi suggests drivers make sure they have items such as blankets and water bottles just in case of an emergency while on the roads, but what you do behind the wheel also matters.



“If you’re a motorist and you’re behind the wheel, you got to make sure you give yourself extra braking room because you may not see the ice that’s on the roadway and the car that you’re following may not have seen it,” Nagi said.



After getting through the first part of the snowstorm and it was safe for drivers to get on the roads, many East Tennesseans took on another form of driving. Kids and their parents were out enjoying an afternoon of sledding, and they even had plans for other snow activities.

“Yeah, we’re going to go to the top of the hill and we’re going to have a massive snowball fight,” a local middle school student said.



However, even with the fun people are having now, when it comes to the roads Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Nagi said you need to be prepared as a driver.

“Make sure your car is in proper working order, make sure you’ve got that spare tire, make sure you have emergency stuff in your car, and most importantly, make sure you have a full tank of gas.

Nagi has regular TDOT updates on Twitter.