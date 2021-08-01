“We are deeply saddened by the events” Soaky Mountain Waterpark release statement on shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday morning, management at Soaky Mountain Waterpark, released a statement following a shooting in the parking lot Saturday evening that left one woman dead.

The Soaky Mountain management team is committed to our guests’ safety and we are deeply saddened by the events that occurred in our parking lot on Saturday evening after our waterpark closed.

The Sevierville Police Department is overseeing this investigation and we are fully cooperating with them. Because this is an active investigation we cannot comment on it any further.

Dave Andrews, General Manager, Soaky Mountain Waterpark