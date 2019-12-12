Soft lockdown lifted at McMinn Central High School after 2 rounds of ammunition found

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says a local high school was briefly put on a soft lockdown after ammunition was discovered in one of the bathrooms.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office and the Director of McMinn County Schools agreed to put McMinn Central High School on soft lockdown Thursday after a student reporting finding two rounds of ammunition on the floor of a school bathroom. The soft lockdown was lifted before lunch.

McMinn County deputies were on site at the school Thursday as a precaution.

Nobody is allowed into the building during a soft lockdown but classes can continue uninterrupted.

“The soft lockdown was lifted before lunch. No other items have been located, and we will continue to have school today,” said Sheriff Joe Guy.

The incident remains under investigation.