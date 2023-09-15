KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In less than an hour, Kelsea Ballerini’s one-night-only show at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center has sold out.

The country singer-songwriter shared the achievement on social media at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The general sale for tickets to the show started at 10 a.m. that morning.

“welp. half of my hometown is going to hit different in a SOLD OUT hometown arena. my mind is blown and my heart is melted into a puddle. this is going to be one of the most special nights of my whole lil life.” Ballerini posted on Facebook.

Ballerini’s “The Homecoming Show” was announced earlier this week, and tickets went on sale for her fan club on Sept. 13.

On Tuesday, The country star surprised students at her former high school with free tickets to the show.

Ballerini will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Nov. 2 with Ingrid Andress and Georgi Webster.