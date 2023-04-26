KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During one week in May, Anakeesta is giving some East Tennesseans a discount rate during their Local Appreciation Days.

The event runs from Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14, according to a spokesperson from Anakeesta. A release from the park says it is offering $5 admission to residents and workers in Blount, Cocke, Jefferson and Sevier Counties.

In addition, guests who visit will be contributing to a local non-profit. Part of the proceeds from the Local Appreciation Day sales will benefit Friends of the Smokies, which assists the National Park Service in its mission to protect the park through fundraising efforts, public education projects, and volunteering, Anakeesta said.

The event comes just in time for Anakeesta’s Blooms and Tunes spring celebration, featuring larger-than-life spring-themed art installations, live music every day, spring-inspired cocktails menus and thousands of blooms at Vista Gardens.

To receive the $5 admission rate, the park says guests must show either a Tennessee Photo I.D. with a current address or show a current photo I.D. along with a paystub from Blount, Cocke, Jefferson or Sevier counties dated within the last 30 days.