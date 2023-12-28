OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A large water main break in Oak Ridge has shut down a portion of Salem Road on Thursday and impacted water service to some homes in the area.

Salem Road from Oak Ridge Turnpike to South Seneca Road is closed until further notice as Public Works crews work to repair the main break. Several homes on the 100 block of Salem Road and one home on South Seneca Road are without water as repairs are being made.

A city spokesperson said that other homes in the area may experience low water pressure, water outages, or discolored water on Thursday while crews work to repair the water main.

Service issues can be reported to the Oak Ridge Public Works Department at 865-425-1875.