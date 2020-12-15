Someone in Knoxville won the lottery, here’s where that ticket was sold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Someone in Knoxville is a quarter million dollars richer today.

Two Tennessee Cash players are splitting $580,000 after hitting the jackpot, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The two players – one in Knoxville and the other in Murfreesboro – matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win.

The winning ticket in Knoxville was purchased at Ian’s Market, 1116 Harvey Road.

The winning ticket in Murfreesboro was sold at QuickStop @ CrossRoads, 6044 Lebanon Pike. In addition to the two jackpot winners, a McMinnville player matched five out of five numbers to win $22,500.

Tennessee Cash players have a chance to win one of eight different cash prizes, and they can also now add Quick Cash to their Tennessee Cash ticket. Quick Cash is an instant-win feature that players can add to their drawing game for another way to win. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday.