Son charged in child murder case to be tried separately from parents in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Michael Gray, Jr. will be tried on murder and child neglect charges separately from his parents in Knox County, following the discovery of two sets of child skeletal remains last year. Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green made that decision Friday.

Michael Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray face dozens of charges between Roane and Knox County, in connection to the deaths of two of their adopted children. In May 2020, investigators found remains of their adopted daughter at their home in Roane County.

A few days later, another adopted child was found buried at a home in Knox County, previously owned by Gray, Jr.

Gray, Jr. was arraigned in November in Knox County on 17 charges, including felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Gray told investigators he did not know about any abuse going on at his home or about the deaths of either child. In court Friday, Gray, Jr.’s attorney argued statements from his parents indicate had nothing to do with the Knox County death.

Gray, Jr. only faces charges in Knox County. He’ll be in court again Sept. 9. Michael Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray have trials scheduled in Roane County November 2022.