Son charged in child murder case to be tried separately from parents in Knox County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Michael Gray, Jr. will be tried on murder and child neglect charges separately from his parents in Knox County, following the discovery of two sets of child skeletal remains last year. Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green made that decision Friday.

Michael Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray face dozens of charges between Roane and Knox County, in connection to the deaths of two of their adopted children. In May 2020, investigators found remains of their adopted daughter at their home in Roane County.

A few days later, another adopted child was found buried at a home in Knox County, previously owned by Gray, Jr.

Gray, Jr. was arraigned in November in Knox County on 17 charges, including felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Gray told investigators he did not know about any abuse going on at his home or about the deaths of either child. In court Friday, Gray, Jr.’s attorney argued statements from his parents indicate had nothing to do with the Knox County death.

Gray, Jr. only faces charges in Knox County. He’ll be in court again Sept. 9. Michael Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray have trials scheduled in Roane County November 2022.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Pigskin Previews: Maryville Rebels

Who's hiring? Dollywood Career Fairs

Community answers call for goat milk to help donkey

Sheriff: Conrad Johnson charged with agg. arson & agg. domestic violence

UT Medical to delay selected non-essential surgeries starting Monday

EMS: Hospitals filling up, avoid E.R. is able