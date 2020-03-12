Southeastern Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just a little more than an hour before the University of Tennessee was scheduled to take the floor in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals, the tournament was canceled by the league’s office.

The Vols were scheduled to play Alabama at 1 p.m. EDT at Bridgestone Arena. Two games were played yesterday. Georgia beat Ole Miss 81-63, and Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 86-73.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

