SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department confirmed a major water main break is impacting people in parts of Sevierville and Kodak.

The department said the break is affecting customers north of the French Broad River in the Kodak area as of Saturday, Dec. 26.

Officials say crews are working to isolate the break and make repairs as quickly as possible.

There is no time for repair completion at the time.