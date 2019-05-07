Speaker Casada's chief of staff resigns amid controversy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The chief of staff for Republican House Speaker Glen Casada, Cade Cothren, has resigned after being urged by two other top House Republican leaders.
House Republican Leader William Lamberth and House Republican Caucus Chair Cameron Sexton--who have the number two and three GOP leadership positions-- issued a joint statement Monday that the Speaker's Chief of Staff Cade Cothren must go after stories linking him to a series of text message.
This included a question in a news report asking if he has sent "racist texts."
The tipping point may have been where "sexually explicit" text messages reported in the Tennessean late Monday that Cothren allegedly sent during a period of time in 2014-2016.
Cothren has admitted to drug use during that time and seeking help.
Speaker Casada referenced that in a statement today as to why he gave Cothren a "second chance" and "glad that he did."
In a statement this afternoon, Cothren said "Because this happened several years ago, I can sincerely say it is hard for me to remember things with absolute clarity. I can confirm, however, I have said and done things in the past that I’m not proud of, and I won’t hide from that. However, those who know my heart, know that I am nothing even remotely resembling a racist. I believe that all people are created equally in God’s eyes.”
Previous
State Trooper dies in West Tenn....
Next
UT Knoxville's new boss makes first...
Local News
-
- Best friend remembers young life lost after two adults found dead in Claiborne Co. home
- UT Knoxville's new boss makes first visit to campus, following job offer
- Wildlife experts stress being responsible as bear sightings in Smokies spike
- Knoxville police officer, mom of triplets, pushes for paid maternity leave
- Update on the April chemical leak at Y-12 National Security Complex
- Investigators: Forklift backfire caused massive North Knoxville recycling plant fire
- Knoxville woman spots 'mystery shopper' scam
National News
-
- House committee moving ahead with contempt vote for Barr
- China confirms economy czar going to Washington for talks
- Suspect caught in killing of Mississippi officer at station
- San Francisco to join list of those banning cashless stores
- Trial opens in sex-trafficking case against self-help guru
- Denver voters decide on 'magic mushroom' decriminalization
- Restored steam locomotive rolls to anniversary event