Spirited Tennessee Women campaign celebrates women in whiskey

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The art of distilling whiskey had long been considered a “man’s industry,” however women have played a leading role in distilling for hundreds of years.

As 2020 marks 100 years of women’s suffrage, the Tennessee Distiller’s Guide announced a new campaign to pay homage to women in the industry and strong women across the state.

They just launched the Spirited Tennessee Women campaign, combining new walls for women murals with the Tennessee Whiskey Trail.

We’ve told you about these Walls for Women – murals painted in communities across the state by female artists to celebrate women’s right to vote.

These murals were all painted in communities with distilleries.

So, when you plan your next trip across the state, you can toast your cheers to strong women.

