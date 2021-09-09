Saint Joseph School shows support for maintenance worker killed in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is mourning the loss of a husband, father and grandfather after he was struck and killed by a car at his home on Cedar Lane.

According to Knoxville Police, Alvin Ault, 64, was hit by a vehicle when it left the road on Cedar Lane. The crash happened Aug. 25. That crash remains under investigation.

Since Ault’s death, the school and surrounding community has come together to show love and support to his family.

Ault’s wife Vickie describes the students and staff at Saint Joseph’s School as Alvin’s extended family.

Although Alvin was not employed at the school, he spent a lot of time there. For 20 years, he volunteered to maintain the grounds and complete other small tasks. Vickie has been employed at the school for the last 24 years. Alvin’s volunteering allowed them to spend time together.

“They asked him 20 something years ago and he loved it. But he loved working in the yard. He enjoyed it. He really did enjoy it. He took pride in it,” Vickie said.

The Ault home is right next door to Saint Joseph’s School. When Alvin passed away, the students and staff at the school decorated the fence that separates the Ault home and the school.

They spelled out the words “We love you” with plastic cups and left flowers.

“It would have meant the world to him and it did me. And everybody in my family, it touched,” Vickie said. “He loved every teacher over there, and they all loved him. And the kids, oh my gosh, he loved the kids. He played with them. He got in the field and played ball with them.”

Vickie says Alvin was known for his goofy personality and his love of Vol football. He leaves behind two children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.