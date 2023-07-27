KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a national staffing crisis facing emergency response centers. A survey by the National Emergency Number Association shows that many centers are understaffed and worker burnout is high.

“9-1-1 what’s the address of your emergency,” is what you hear a lot when you walk into the Knox County 911 dispatch center, and working at a 911 dispatch center is not for the faint of heart.

Knox County’s Director Brad Anders said, “It’s a tough job. It’s really tough emotionally to do this, this work that they do in the call center every day and I just think that public safety has taken a little bit of a hit.”

Anders said they’re looking to add a few more dispatchers to their team.

“We can carry 115, I believe is the number. We’re currently a little over 100 and we’re about to hire about 8 to 10. We’re going to post for that actually in a few days,” said Anders.

Based on the survey by the National Emergency Number Association, those who already work in the field feel under-trained to handle critical situations.

Knox County 911 has a 10-week training process and is even recruiting inside local high schools.

“We’re working with the students at the public safety program at Fulton High School,” Anders explained. “We’re going to offer public safety telecommunications training to them. So when they come out of high school, they’re going to be eligible to come over here with having some of the classroom training ahead of time.”

Hamblen County 911 dispatch only has one unfilled full-time position.

“We cover Hamblen County, the city of Morristown, and the entities in there. As of right now, we have 23 people on staff. That includes all of our administrative, all of our operations, all of our technical services,” said Dispatch Director Eric Carpenter.

Carpenter adds that he understands why other centers are struggling.

“You see folks saying, we can go somewhere else to have less stress, better hours, and make more money. And I think that’s something 911 directors across our area continue to have discussions with their commission members when budget time comes up,” said Carpenter.

It’s a job dispatch directors have to fight for to keep their centers fully staffed. To apply for a position in Knox County, click here and for Hamblen County, click here.