KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After extended negotiations, an escaped Morgan County Correctional Facility inmate Jason Copley peacefully surrendered. Knoxville Police say he was taken into custody after exiting the home on Woodrow Drive.

A tweet from the Department of Correction said Copley walked away from a work detail. Knoxville Police officers were at a home on Woodrow Drive where Copley barricade himself inside.

Copley has an extensive criminal history in Knox and Anderson counties as well as Detroit, Michigan. In March 2018, Copley was charged with rape, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and two counts of felony possession of a firearm in Knox County.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.