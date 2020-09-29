Startup inventors pitch their ideas during first day of Innov865

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Entrepreneurs pitched their best ideas Tuesday at the 2020 Startup Day competition during the first day of Innov865.

The event which has six startup leaders pitch their ideas in front of a panel of industry and entrepreneur judges was virtual this year.

The “Shark Tank” style competition will give the winner $10,000 in cash prizes. A special award will also be given this year for the inventor who has made a positive impact in the fight against COVID-19.