State capitol to be illuminated purple for domestic violence awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee state capitol building will be illuminated in purple in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Governor Bill Lee proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is in line with the national observance.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime report states there were more than 71,000 domestic violence situations reported in Tennessee in 2019, with 85 resulting in the death of the victim.

The report also states that females accounted for more than 50,000 of those reported domestic violence incidents. Most of the victims were in a close relationship with their offenders according to the report, with “boyfriend-girlfriend” accounting the majority of the victim-to-offender relationships, followed by “spouse.”

However, the report notes that domestic violence offenses decreased by 4% from 2018 to 2019.

The data for 2020 is not yet available.

The state capitol building will be lit up in purple to mark the state’s observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month over the weekend, from Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18.

Domestic Violence Resources for Victims

If you or anyone you know is the victim of domestic violence — there are resources for help.

The city of Knoxville has a web page dedicated to local resources, hotlines and support groups that can be reached for domestic violence victims and families.

In East Tennessee, there are 24-hour hotlines available: