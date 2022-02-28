KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The goal scored by Sadibou Seck not only finalized the state championship in May of last year, but it also served as a victory for the entire Austin-East community after a tough year that left five students dead from a span of shootings early 2021.

“There’s been a lot of tragedy surrounding our program, surrounding our school and community in general,” the head coach of the Austin-East soccer team, Jonathan Netherland said.

Apart from last year’s moments of grief, it was a year coach Netherland called magic; and now another win has been granted to the team as Sadi hangs up his cleats for the Roadrunners and will now join One Knoxville Sporting Club.

“Sadibou is an absolute gem when it comes to having a player that you can count on,” Netherland said.

Even through tough times the Austin-East student body faced, the Senegal native still pushed forward. The attacking midfielder scored 16 goals and had 16 assists last season, but his focus went beyond the field.

“It really was personal to him that he stay the course and focused. This has always been a dream for him, so just holding out that hope and having hope for an opportunity really, really settled him,” Netherland said.

As well as Sadibou played, coach Netherland said besides scoring, Sadibou will forever have another goal in mind.

“I think it taught us all to listen here, that you can’t really take life for granted,” Netherland said. “You have to take it day by day. You have to attack the day, and he was a true role model of that.”

Four other Knoxville natives will join Sadibou on the One Knoxville SC team and they are Wyatt Brace, Gustavo Rivera, Collin Lewis and Cameron Fowler.