Statewide grant available to help keep child care programs running during coronavirus pandemic

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Childcare Tennessee announced a statewide grants program that will help to keep child care programs up and running for families and their children as the state continues to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership is between Childcare Tennessee, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and the Tennessee Department of Human Service.

The COVID-19 Loss of Income Grant will allow child care providers licensed with the TDHS to apply for lost income if their agency closed because of the pandemic.

This grant aided 799 agencies across 70 counties in the state have made it through this initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If agencies continue to have to close its doors during the pandemic, they are able to apply for up to 60 days of lost income through the COVID-19 Loss of Income Grant.

“Child care programs that closed because of the pandemic before now and have not yet applied for the grant can do so retroactively, back to March when agencies began closing because of the pandemic.” Childcare Tennessee

There are also other grant opportunities that will support agencies that experience reduced attendance, and elevated costs because of the pandemic.

If you’re a licensed TDHS child care agency, visit www.childcaretennesee.com, if you’re interested in applying for a grant.

