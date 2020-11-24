Staying safe this holiday season during a global pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the holiday’s approach, health officials worry cases of COVID-19 will continue on an upward trend.

Several East Tennessee agencies have teamed up to compile a list of safety precautions everyone should adhere to. Most of them you have heard before.

The five core actions remain the main staple of COVID-19 infection prevention. Those actions include hand-washing, wearing a mask, and keeping your distance from others.

With the Thanksgiving holiday ahead, experts say distance is key. Knox County Health Department officials urge people to stay home rather than travel in fears of potential spread of the virus.

Other tips, include managing how many common surfaces are touched by multiple people. If you are serving food to others, you should go for individually wrapped, single-use goods if at all possible. This can include, salad dressing or condiment packets, as well as canned or bottled drinks.

Another good idea is to use recyclable, disposable cookware and utensils.

Officials also urge those who do decide to gather to try to eat outdoors in a limited number rather than multiple people indoors.

For a look at further advice from the CDC, you can visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html