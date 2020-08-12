Still time to respond to 2020 Census

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2020 U.S. Census is stopping early, but many households still have not responded.

To be counted in the census, households must now complete their survey by Sept. 30.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, the Census Bureau announced it was adjusting its plans to extend the deadline to Oct. 31, but again that deadline has been moved up.

Here’s a look at some of the areas in Knoxville were response rates are still low.

The census which happens every 10 years, determines how many representatives each state gets in Congress and how billions of dollars in federal funding are spent.

If you still have to submit your information, just go to 2020census.gov.

