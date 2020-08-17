Storm damages Carl Cowan Splash Pad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some pop-up storms late last week caused some damage to the Splash Pad at Carl Cowan Park.

The Parks and Trails superintendent says a lightning strike or some kind of electrical interference cause a surge.

So now the automatic starter that runs the water has been disabled.

There’s no physical damage to the splash pad itself, and county crews are working to fix the problem and hope to have it back up and running in a few days.

