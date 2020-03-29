TENNESSEE (WATE) – Storms overnight causing damage and downed trees across East Tennessee.
National Weather Service in Morristown reports:
- Trees down and a tractor-trailer blown over on Taylor’s Chapel Road
- Glass sliding door shattered, gutters damaged, and trampoline crumpled at a house on Carter Town Road in Cumberland County
- At least 50-75 trees down across Roane County
Sevier County dispatch reports:
- Trees down in the Seymour and Wears Valley area
Hawkins County dispatch reports:
- Trees down county-wide
911 Call-Center of Maryville reports:
- Trees and powerlines down around the Maryville/Alcoa area
LATEST STORIES:
- Two Eastman employees at Kingsport test positive for coronavirus
- Dr. Fauci warns U.S. could see over 100,000 deaths
- Pelosi: Trump’s downplaying of coronavirus cost American lives
- PHOTOS: Storms overnight causing damage, downed trees across East Tennessee
- Oak Ridge police warn public to be alert if asked for personal, financial information in order to receive a stimulus check