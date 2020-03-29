Breaking News
PHOTOS: Storms overnight causing damage, downed trees across East Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Storms overnight causing damage and downed trees across East Tennessee.

National Weather Service in Morristown reports:

  • Trees down and a tractor-trailer blown over on Taylor’s Chapel Road
  • Glass sliding door shattered, gutters damaged, and trampoline crumpled at a house on Carter Town Road in Cumberland County
  • At least 50-75 trees down across Roane County

Sevier County dispatch reports:

  • Trees down in the Seymour and Wears Valley area

Hawkins County dispatch reports:

  • Trees down county-wide

911 Call-Center of Maryville reports:

  • Trees and powerlines down around the Maryville/Alcoa area
(Maryville – Photo from Stephanie Hilliard)
  • Wesley Webber – Louisville, TN
  • Damage near Mooreland Heights Elementary on Magazine Road
Trinity Presbyterian – Maryville Tennessee
(Morristown – Lisa Simpson)
Third Creek Road blocked near Western Ave. – Susan Pitcher

