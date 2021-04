CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Work is underway after a section of railroad tracks was left suspended in the air after recent storms.





Train tracks are left suspended after storms washed away the earth from underneath them this week in Caryville. Source: Eric Altenhof, WATE

Several feet of the tracks along West Maple Street were left hanging with no support. Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton said maintenance crews have been busy excavating and putting in large drain pipes to reestablish the earthwork below the suspended rail.

It is unknown when the work will be finished.