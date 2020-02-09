Structural fire temporarily closes 6600 block of Chapman Hwy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 6600 block of Chapman Highway is temporarily closed due to a structural fire according to Knoxville Police.

A spokesperson with Knoxville Fire saying that it is a vacant building, with no utilities connected to the building.

Crews are currently working to put it out, and arson investigators are en route to try to determine the cause.

No injuries reported at this time.

KPD asking motorists to use Dick Ford Rd., Martin Mill Pk., or Sevierville Pk. as an alternate route.

We are working to learn more regarding this situation, we do have a crew on the way.