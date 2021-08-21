Structure fire blocks north and southbound lanes of Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 12:25 AM Saturday morning, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Parkway Hotel on Chapman Highway. Heavy flames were reported from the third-floor lapping upwards into the fourth and fifth story windows.

Initially, fire crews fought the flames from the inside of the building, but due to unstable conditions inside the building, a defensive attack was set up outside of the building. Battalion Chief Copas set up a defensive attack around the perimeter of the building leaving a safe distance in case of a collapse. The north and southbound lanes of Chapman Highway are blocked.

According to Captain DJ Corcoran with KFD, no one is believed to be inside as the building was not an active hotel. No injuries have been reported. He also believes that the structure will likely be a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.