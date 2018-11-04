Students from Tennessee School for the deaf enjoy UT football game
KNOXVILLE (WATE) - An unforgettable weekend for several students from the Tennessee School for the Deaf. The 8th through 12th graders had the chance to go to UT's homecoming game Saturday.
Friday, we told you about a school supervisor's efforts to secure 15 tickets to the UT-Charlotte matchup. Shortly after our report aired, University Athletics called 6 on Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel with an incredible offer. The school donated all 15 of those tickets.
A special weekend on the University of Tennessee campus as they celebrate homecoming, but for the group of students it's extra special.
"UT is my dream college, so I've been wanting to come here to a UT football game so long," said TSD senior Wilma Robinson.
Robinson spoke to us through an interpreter, as she and her friends geared up to take in Volunteer football and all its glory.
"UT gave me a call yesterday and said we would love to give you 15 tickets all together," said residential supervisor Rachel Loope. "I was shocked. I think I told my husband I'm on the phone with University of Tennessee athletic department."
As the students walked inside Neyland Stadium's gates, Wilma was most excited about one thing.
"Just to feel the different vibrations and the beats going up through my body it's going to be great," she said
The community support was not lost on this group of students and their residential supervisor. In fact, Loope says many different people stepped up to help out.
"I just want to thank Knoxville for just showing the love. With all the hate that's in the world and all the horrible things that are going on it's so nice to know that Knoxville and our community is so loving," said Loope.
This was the first UT football game for all but one of those students.
Previous
Tennessee's offense sputters in 14-3...
Next
Childhood friend pleads guilty in...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Students from Tennessee School for the deaf enjoy UT football game
- KCSO: Mother, son found dead at home in Farragut from apparent murder/suicide
- TBI: counterfeit drugs are newest trend contributing to opioid epidemic
- Tenn. School for the Deaf secures tickets for students to attend UT homecoming game
- Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close
- Knoxville elementary school teacher makes a difference through music
- Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Obama to rally for Indiana senator who backs Trump policies
- Mayor of Utah city killed in 'insider attack' in Afghanistan
- Trump says Democrats would ruin Florida, his second home
- Anxious politicians and volunteers make final election push
- Trump slams Indiana Democratic ads touting Libertarian
- 3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
- Yoga shooter appeared to have made misogynistic videos