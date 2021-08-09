‘Brighter and better days’ School officials greet Austin-East students on first day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A welcome party of teachers, school officials and later county officials greeted students at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday in an effort to start fresh despite the tragic death of a senior over the weekend.

While other area high schools have lost teen students over the summer in off-campus incidents, the latest death of an Austin-East student off-campus occurred just yesterday after a reported shooting. Austin-East Principal Tammi Campbell said Monday she is not naming the student out of respect for the family.

Campbell did confirm Sunday that the 17-year-old student to have been a senior at Austin-East. In a letter to parents and staff, she said school counselors and a crisis response team would be available for students and staff Monday. Campbell added in her letter, “Although we will open school with heavy hearts, we remain hopeful that brighter and better days are ahead for our students and school family.”

On Monday morning, Knox County Schools Superintendent and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeted students as they arrived for class. Knox County Schools will have a half-day.

The school community at Austin-East has experienced tragedy due to gun violence — both on and off-campus — since January. A total of six Austin-East students, former or current, have died from gun violence.

The first fatal shooting occurred Jan. 27 that resulted in the death of 15-year-old Justin Taylor. The second fatal shooting occurred on Feb. 12 and resulted in the death of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. The third fatal shooting occurred on Feb. 16 and resulted in the death of 15-year-old Janaria Muhammad. The fourth fatal shooting occurred on March 9 and resulted in the death of 15-year-old Jamarion “Lil DaDa” Gillette. The fifth fatal shooting – and only one to involve a police officer and occurred on-campus in a bathroom at the high school – occurred on April 12 and resulted in the death of 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. The sixth fatal shooting of the unidentified 17-year-old student occurred Aug. 8.