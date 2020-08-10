Students head back to class in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Monday was the first day back to class for students in Anderson County, or at least, it was the first day for some students.
Anderson County implemented a staggered return to school due to the COVID-19 pandemic with only second graders and small groups of kindergartners and first graders back in classrooms Monday.
Those students coming back before everyone else, to get a leg up on the changes that come with a school year that will be unlike any other.
“We just have a lot of new procedures in place, masks in the hallways, a lot of having to maximize every bit of space that we have and lunch is going to look very different. We’re doing that just to give our teachers a chance to really teach those new procedures and practices when everybody begins.”Principal Jessica Conatser – Grand Oaks Elementary
Principal Jessica Conatser saying about 60 of Grand Oaks Elementary’s students are doing virtual learning.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 117K total cases, along with over 1,200 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Lawsuit filed against Athens nursing home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 2 new deaths, 103 new recoveries
- The Change Center temporarily closing due to COVID-19
- Morristown West football player tests positive for COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths continue to climb, rising by 20 to 1,206 on Friday
- SEC announces initial COVID-19 safety protocols
- US kids, parents perform DIY tests for coronavirus science
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 50% drop in hospitalizations
- Georgia student suspended after posting photo of crowded hall
- Kentucky governor extends mask mandate to combat coronavirus
- US stops advising against global travel, but hits Mexico
- Ohio Gov. DeWine negative for coronavirus in second test
- State announces new resources for parents and teachers