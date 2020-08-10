Students head back to class in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Monday was the first day back to class for students in Anderson County, or at least, it was the first day for some students.

Anderson County implemented a staggered return to school due to the COVID-19 pandemic with only second graders and small groups of kindergartners and first graders back in classrooms Monday.

Those students coming back before everyone else, to get a leg up on the changes that come with a school year that will be unlike any other.

“We just have a lot of new procedures in place, masks in the hallways, a lot of having to maximize every bit of space that we have and lunch is going to look very different. We’re doing that just to give our teachers a chance to really teach those new procedures and practices when everybody begins.” Principal Jessica Conatser – Grand Oaks Elementary

Principal Jessica Conatser saying about 60 of Grand Oaks Elementary’s students are doing virtual learning.