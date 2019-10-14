Students participate in ‘Dream It, Do It’ manufacturing competition

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Anderson County 8th graders are learning about opportunities for their future as part of the state-wide “Dream It, Do It” campaign that kicked off on Monday.

Six different schools met with six different manufacturing companies in Anderson County, including Clayton Homes and Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee.

Over the next few months, students will get an inside look at their designated industry; sharing their experience through video with the whole school district.

The goal – to help teach kids about thinking, creating and building while looking ahead to their future.

“You’re not really sure what you want to do as an 8th grade student,” says Casey Daugherty with Clayton Homes. “So, you’re gonna come in and it might up your career path to something different than you thought it might be. I hope these kids come in and their eyes open up big and wide… and then they leave with an experience that they’ve never had before.”

When students finish their video projects in the spring, the public will get the chance to vote on their favorite project.

The teachers whose students place with the top three best videos will receive funding to improve S.T.E.M programs.