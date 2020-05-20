Sullivan Co. grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on 11 counts of false reports

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a grand jury has indicted Megan Boswell on 11 counts of false report charges.

Megan Boswell is the mother of Evelyn Boswell, a young child whose remains were discovered on a family member’s property back in March.

In a sit-down interview earlier this month with News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck, investigators said they have identified a person of interest in Evelyn’s death, but could not provide any further details.

According to the presentment sent to News Channel 11 Wednesday, all 11 incidents Megan is charged for happened between February 18 and 23rd.

Megan Boswell is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Her next court date is set for June 19.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.