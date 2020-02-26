Sullivan County Sheriff: Wilkes County officials searching area for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed in a press conference Wednesday that Wilkes County, North Carolina, investigators are searching an area for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell on Wednesday afternoon.

Cassidy said the Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been searching for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell since she was reported missing on Feb. 18. Since then, more than 570 tips have come into investigators.

Cassidy also voiced his frustration with Evelyn Boswell’s mother Megan Boswell.

“We’ve received a number of conflicting, inaccurate statements from the mother, Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother,” he said. “Every time we talk to her, her story changes.”

