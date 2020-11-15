Sunday is the last day to catch Dolly Parton’s Christmas concert on Amazon Music

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

(WATE) — Dolly Parton and Christmas music fans alike, Sunday is the last day to catch Dolly Parton’s special Christmas concert on Amazon Music.

Dolly’s Comin Home for Christmas Show will still be streaming on Amazon Music through the end of Sunday, November 15.

The special features Dolly performing songs from her new holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

It was hosted by actor and comedian Leslie Jordan and also features a Dolly Q&A segment.