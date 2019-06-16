Sunday morning crash on Sutherland Ave. leaves one seriously injured

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a serious injury accident on Sutherland Ave. early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred on Sutherland Ave. between Frank and Liberty St, around 5 a.m.

One person is seriously injured, THP is still on the scene.

The roadway will remain closed until further notice.

We will update you as more information comes into our newsroom.