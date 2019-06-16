Sunday morning crash on Sutherland Ave. leaves one seriously injured
KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a serious injury accident on Sutherland Ave. early Sunday morning.
The accident occurred on Sutherland Ave. between Frank and Liberty St, around 5 a.m.
One person is seriously injured, THP is still on the scene.
The roadway will remain closed until further notice.
We will update you as more information comes into our newsroom.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Bonnaroo 2019: A gallery of photos from Day 3
- Sunday morning crash on Sutherland Ave. leaves one seriously injured
- 10th Annual Channon & Chris Memorial Ride honors murder victims
- Gov. Bill Lee to hold special session in Aug. to name Casada replacement
- Body found in the Holston River in Hawkins County Saturday
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace tries to break world record for bunk bed builds
- Bonnaroo 2019: A gallery of photos from Day 2
National News
-
- GOP mutters, gently, as Trump sidesteps Senate for top aides
- Progressive climate policy poised to pass in Oregon
- Battleground Florida: Both parties prepare for 2020 fight
- Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
- Trial set for Navy SEAL in Islamic State prisoner's killing
- Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks
- LAPD investigates officer's actions in Costco shooting