Sunday morning crash on Sutherland Ave. leaves one seriously injured

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 07:53 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 07:53 AM EDT

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a serious injury accident on Sutherland Ave. early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred on Sutherland Ave. between Frank and Liberty St, around 5 a.m.

One person is seriously injured, THP is still on the scene.

The roadway will remain closed until further notice.  

We will update you as more information comes into our newsroom.

