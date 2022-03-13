KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A barn built in 1928 has been destroyed following a fire in New Market.

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. Sunday Morning and it was fully engulfing the barn when crews arrived. According to New Market Fire, the fire took about two hours to fully put out and a total of 20 firefighters were on the scene.

Jefferson County Fire Department, Lakeway Central and West Hamblen Fire helped New Market Fire in putting out the fire. No injures were reported and the cause of the fire has yet to not be determined.