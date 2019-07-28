Sunday morning shooting leaves one injured in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting in East Knoxville, leaving one victim with serious injuries.

Shortly after 5 a.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired at Wilson Ave. and Chestnut St. with a possible victim.

When officers arrived at the scene, a male victim was found nearby with serious injuries and was transported to UT Medical Center.

This is still an active investigation, no other information has been released at this time.

KPD is asking you to call their Crime and Drug Hotline if you have any information.