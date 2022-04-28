SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The suspect in the January 2020 Pigeon Forge diner stabbing death of 19-year-old Savannah Burford appeared in Sevier County Court for the start of the murder trial on Wednesday.

The trial is continuing today after yesterday’s proceedings where attorneys showed video and text message evidence leading up to the stabbing. They also showed a police body camera recording of an interrogation of the suspect after the stabbing.

Gabriel Enrique Turcios, 20, is accused of stabbing Burford outside the Sunliner Diner, where they had been coworkers. Turcios is facing first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Video evidence presented in the trial shows Turcios, who was 18 years old at the time, gave a statement to police afterward. He was still wearing his Sunliner Diner uniform and was later charged in the stabbing of Burford in the parking lot behind the diner as she was waiting to be picked up.

Surveillance video from the diner where the two had worked was also presented, showing Turcios appearing to follow Burford as she exited the diner and into the parking lot of the diner.

According to a lawsuit filed by Burford’s family after her death, in the weeks leading up to her murder, Turcios had been aggressive toward her and exhibited stalking behavior.

Prosecutors have stated they were seeking a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.