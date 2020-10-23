Survivors helping survivors: Breast Connect offers community, support for cancer patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WATE caught up with a group working to support those in our community who have been impacted by this disease.

Breast Connect is dedicated to answering questions and helping patients navigate the challenges of treatment.

The group also brings together survivors and those who have been newly diagnosed.

The president of Breast Connect created the group because of her own experience, and after learning about the stories of so many others in our community.

