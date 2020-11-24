Suspect accused of ramming Knoxville police cruiser head on during chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police said one of their cruisers was intentionally rammed during a low-speed pursuit with a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

Knoxville officers were alerted Saturday night to a stolen vehicle in the area of Bridgewater Road they say was being operated by 21-year-old Austin Lynn, whom police said had multiple open warrants on file.

According to police, when officers turned on their flashing lights, Lynn fled in the stolen Chevrolet 1500 on Ten Mile Road. It was there police say Lynn ‘purposefully rammed’ a police vehicle head on, and attempted to ram other officers. The police cruiser was disabled by the damage.

Lynn also allegedly crashed into parked cars at a Walker Springs apartment complex. The pursuit came to an end after the suspect crashed into a utility pole on Fox Lonas Road.

Lynn was transported to UT Medical Center for evaluation. He is charged with theft of property over $10,000, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, identity theft and leaving the scene of an accident.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 7.