Suspect air-lifted after pursuit with police ends in crash in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville Police responding to a shoplifting at a Walmart on Dolly Parton Parkway, Thursday night.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect struck several vehicles and almost ran over several pedestrians, including a child, as he fled the Walmart.

Officers pursued the suspect onto Dolly Parton Parkway until he crashed on Henderson Avenue.

One person in the vehicle was transported to LeConte Medical Center, while the suspect was air-lifted to UT Medical Center. No update to the extent of their injuries at this time.

According to police, the suspect also struck at least two patrol vehicles.

Multiple felony charges are pending.