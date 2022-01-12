DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson County Sheriff reports a suspect has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting in Tennessee City.

Sheriff Tim Eads said the shooting happened around noon on Dupree Road while officers were serving a felony probation violation warrant.

According to the Tennessee Department of Investigation, the deputies serving the warrant spotted the suspect driving a vehicle in the opposite direction and tried to pull him over. There was a short pursuit that ended in a large field on a dead-end road, where the man’s vehicle became stuck in the mud.

“For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in at least two deputies firing their weapons, striking and injuring the man,” the TBI reported in a release.

Sheriff Eads told News 2 the suspect pointed a gun at his deputies and one of them fired shots at the suspect. He was hit twice and airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“The deputies, once they gained control of the suspect, applied a tourniquet and immediately began giving him life saving medical care until we could get Tennessee City Fire Department and our local Dickson County ambulance responded,” Sheriff Eads said

The deputies were not injured. The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office has not released their names or the suspect’s name.

The TBI said agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

“He (the suspect) made a mistake and we’re certainly glad he didn’t lose his life today. But he does have some serious injuries,” Sheriff Eads said.

A woman was also in the car and has been taken into custody, but its unclear if she will face charges. No other information on her has been released at this time.