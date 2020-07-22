Suspect apprehended after multi-county police pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A subject has been apprehended following a traffic stop-turned-pursuit Tuesday night that ran across multiple counties.

It began in Oak Ridge and ended in Jefferson County. The bulk of the pursuit occurred on Interstate 40 East.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was attempted in Oak Ridge at Union Valley and the driver refused to stop their vehicle, beginning the pursuit.

The vehicle was suspected from another attempted traffic stop earlier this week, according to ACSO.

The pursuit ran from Oak Ridge, into Knox County, then over into Jefferson County. Sheriff’s Office personnel from Anderson County and Jefferson County pursued the vehicle. The vehicle stopped off of I-40 near the exit at mile marker 415 in Jefferson County.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police were on standby in case the chase ended or came into their jurisdiction according to ACSO, but did not engage in the pursuit.

No further details were yet available, this is a developing story.

