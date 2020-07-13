1  of  2
Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have doubled in less than a month to 65,274
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

Suspect armed with airsoft gun arrested after attempting to rob South Knoxville Buddy’s BBQ

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department captured an armed robbery suspect after a restaurant employee was able to provide a detailed description to officers.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, KPD responded to a reported robbery at Buddy’s BBQ on Chapman Highway.

The employee told police that a man brandished a firearm and demanded them to open the register, but fled before getting any money.

Shortly after the incident, officers and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office captured the suspect. The employee then positively identified him as the culprit.

When searching the suspect, officers found an airsoft gun and the mask that was used during the attempted robbery.

The suspect was charged with attempted aggravated robbery and drug paraphernalia.

